Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $222.71.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

