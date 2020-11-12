Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,592,283. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.