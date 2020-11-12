Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 229 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $175.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,049 shares of company stock worth $7,489,543 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

