Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after purchasing an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 866,260 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,296,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock worth $498,887,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

