Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,214 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

