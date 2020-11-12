Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $288.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.11. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,955 shares of company stock valued at $49,801,758. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.75.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

