Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 360 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

