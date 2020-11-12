Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 435 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

