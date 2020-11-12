Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 447 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,178,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 190,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

GS stock opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

