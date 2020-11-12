Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 49 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $422.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

