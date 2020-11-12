Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 964 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PVH by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays cut shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

