Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $74,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 289,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 109,751 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 85.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $347,000.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,362.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

