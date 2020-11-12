Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $79,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

