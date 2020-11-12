Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $82,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Shares of SAM opened at $958.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $959.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

