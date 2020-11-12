Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $84,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

