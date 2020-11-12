Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $356.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $362.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $18,699,130 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

