Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

