HC Wainwright Boosts Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

