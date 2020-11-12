HC Wainwright Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 293.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 353,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 263,593 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 223,330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.