Head-To-Head Analysis: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 3.77% 33.20% 12.82% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Volatility and Risk

Kforce has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kforce and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.35 billion 0.67 $130.86 million $2.35 17.41 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.03 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -2.61

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kforce and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.34%. Given Kforce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

Kforce beats Volt Information Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

