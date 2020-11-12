Head to Head Contrast: Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) & Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $226.06 million 2.99 -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Bristow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bristow Group and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bristow Group beats Bristow Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

