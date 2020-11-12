Head to Head Survey: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brainsway and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brainsway presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.84%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Brainsway.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% Co-Diagnostics 31.42% 53.95% 49.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brainsway and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 2.83 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.10 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,708.99 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -36.94

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brainsway. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brainsway has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -2.9, suggesting that its share price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Brainsway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

