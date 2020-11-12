HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NYSE:HHR opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,142,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

