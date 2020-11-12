Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50. The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 2765688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million and a PE ratio of -20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 108.01 and a current ratio of 109.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

