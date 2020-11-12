Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.51

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 4040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

