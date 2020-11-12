Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.53 ($102.98).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

HEN3 opened at €91.62 ($107.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.