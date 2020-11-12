Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (HRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.