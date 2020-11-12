Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hill-Rom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

