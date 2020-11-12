Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 11.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

