Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

