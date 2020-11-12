HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,978,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

