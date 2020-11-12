Honeywell International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 61,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 4,277 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 587,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,851. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

