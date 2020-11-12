HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $380.05

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $380.05, but opened at $344.24. HubSpot shares last traded at $344.24, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

