Humanigen (HGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Humanigen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.