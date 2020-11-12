HyreCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $5.03 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.18.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. On average, analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

