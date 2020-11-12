IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $165.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

