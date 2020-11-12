Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

