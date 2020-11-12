Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CAO Sells $96,751.20 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

