Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of PI stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 60.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Impinj by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

