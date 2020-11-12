Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

