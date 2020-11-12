Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 10,537 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.