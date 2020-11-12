Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,200 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 542,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 464,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

