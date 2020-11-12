Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 223 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

