Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,324 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

