Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 3,410 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

