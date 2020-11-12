Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 11,700 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

