Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 13,643 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zynga were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zynga by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

