Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Twilio were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $279.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

