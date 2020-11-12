Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

