Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,952,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,682,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

